The Latest: Jury seated for trial of Border Patrol agent

FILE - This April 2, 2017 file photo made with a drone, shows the U.S. Mexico border fence as it cuts through the two downtowns of Nogales, Ariz. A U.S. border patrol agent is going on trial for second-degree murder in U.S. District Court in Tucson on Tuesday, March 20, 2018, in a rare Justice Department prosecution of a fatal cross-border Mexico shooting. Brian Skoloff, File AP Photo