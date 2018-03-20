Pit bull gets inside elementary school, causes ‘chaos’ by chasing and biting students, NC officials say

Seven children were bitten and scratched Monday afternoon after a stray male pit bull got into a southeast Charlotte elementary school and began chasing students as they fled for cover.

All seven victims suffered minor injuries, but an ambulance was not called, officials said.

The incident happened at Lansdowne Elementary School shortly before 1:30 p.m. The school, located between Providence and Sardis roads, is for children in kindergarten through grade five.

Investigators said the stray dog, identified by animal control as a pit bull, first came into the school's playground area while the children were outside playing. When school staff escorted the students into the building, the dog followed and "chaos" ensued, said a spokesperson for Animal Care and Control.

"Some of the children were frightened and were reacting by running and making noise," Animal Care and Control said in a statement.

"The canine then became overstimulated by this reaction and began to jump on and bite some of the children. A teacher was able to confine the canine."

Melissa Knicely with Animal Care and Control said at a press conference that they believe the animal was more "hyperactive" than aggressive.

"I believe if that was the case, the level of the bites would probably be more severe than what they are," Knicely said. "It was probably one of those things where it was playing, it was jumping up...and it started biting at the legs and things like that."

The children suffered a mix of bites and scratches on lower legs and thighs, officials said. In one case, a child was scratched on the abdomen, officials said.

Charlotte Mecklenburg Schools spokeswoman Renee McCoy said she was told the dog was "more puppy-like than aggressive," nipping at heels and legs.

She said the dog ran onto the campus "jumping and excited" when fifth graders were on the playground. It then ran into the building when the teachers called the children inside and got even more "excited" when the children began running and screaming.

A teacher lured the dog away from the children, she said.

The dog's owner was contacted by the school using information on the animal's collar tag. The owner picked up the dog and left the school before Animal Care and Control arrived, officials said.

Animal Care and Control has since contacted the owner by phone, and learned the dog's rabies vaccinations are up to date. The owner was described as cooperative.

The dog is 10 months old and described as a silver and white male pit bull, medium to large in size. The name of the dog is “Bro.”

The owner was visiting from Cumberland County, and the dog had gotten loose hours earlier, officials said. Records show the animal's rabies shots are current, officials said. However, law requires the dog to be quarantined for 10 days because a human was bitten. It was unclear Tuesday whether the dog had a history of escaping.

Ann Doss Helms contributed.