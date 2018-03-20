Zachary Cruz, center, the brother of the Florida school shooting suspect, is displayed in a monitor via closed circuit television from the main jail as he as he makes his first appearance on charges of trespassing on the grounds of Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, Tuesday, March 20, 2018, at the Broward County Courthouse in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. A judge set an unusually high $500,000 bond on Tuesday and imposed a host of other restrictions.
Zachary Cruz, center, the brother of the Florida school shooting suspect, is displayed in a monitor via closed circuit television from the main jail as he as he makes his first appearance on charges of trespassing on the grounds of Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, Tuesday, March 20, 2018, at the Broward County Courthouse in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. A judge set an unusually high $500,000 bond on Tuesday and imposed a host of other restrictions. South Florida Sun-Sentinel via AP, Pool Amy Beth Bennett
$500K bond for shooting suspect's brother in school trespass

By CURT ANDERSON AP Legal Affairs Writer

March 20, 2018 11:58 PM

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla.

The brother of Florida school shooting suspect Nikolas Cruz is sitting in the same jailhouse after a judge imposed a $500,000 bond on him for trespassing at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School where 17 people died.

Trespassing is a misdemeanor that usually involves only a $25 bond. But Broward County Judge Kim Theresa Mollica agreed with prosecutors that Zachary Cruz had been warned not to visit the school and that the enormity of the Valentine's Day massacre warranted a much higher bond for him to gain his release.

Broward Sheriff's Office deputies arrested Zachary Cruz on Monday afternoon, saying he rode his skateboard onto the campus where 19-year-old Nikolas Cruz is accused of carrying out the Feb. 14 shooting attack.

