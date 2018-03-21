Tennis umpire who was accused of killing aims to clear name

FILE - This Aug. 24, 2012 file photo shows Lois Goodman with her attorney, Allison Triessl, left, during an arraignment on murder charges in Los Angeles. A Los Angeles tennis umpire arrested before a U.S. Open match and charged in her elderly husband's 2012 death is trying to clear her name. Lois Goodman's attorneys are expected to tell jurors Wednesday, March 21, 2018, in federal court that the Los Angeles coroner's office deprived her civil rights by falsifying an autopsy report. Nick Ut, File AP Photo