Big Oil lawyer emphasizes climate change ‘uncertainties’ in wonky court tutorial

A tanker truck passes the Chevron Refinery in Richmond, Calif. on March 9, 2010. Chevron is one of several oil companies fending off lawsuits from California cities and counties, whose leaders contend the oil giants conspired to mislead the public about climate change. On Wednesday, a U.S. District Court judge in San Francisco presided over a first-of-its-kind court “tutorial,” in which two of the cities and oil company lawyers presented their views on history and science of global warming. Paul Sakuma AP