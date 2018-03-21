A Jamaican airline crew member was arrested after U.S. Customs and Border Protection says he flew into JFK airport in New York with $160,000 in cocaine strapped to his legs.
He worked for an airline. His side job was smuggling $160,000 in cocaine, New York authorities say

By Jared Gilmour

March 21, 2018

A Jamaican airline crew member flying into New York City last week had quite the carry-on.

But what he was carrying was illegal — and he was trying to sneak it into the country taped to his body, authorities said.

Hugh Hall, a Jamaican citizen, was arrested March 17 after U.S. Customs and Border Protection agents conducted a private search of him as he was entering the country at John F. Kennedy International Airport in New York City. That search revealed four separate packages of white powder strapped to his legs, authorities said.

The substance tested positive for cocaine, U.S. Customs and Border Protection said. Hall was carrying about 9 pounds of the drug, at a street value of roughly $160,000, according to authorities.

The drugs were seized and Hall was arrested on suspicion of importing a controlled substance.

Hall had just arrived in New York with other Fly Jamaica Airways crew members from Montego Bay, Jamaica, authorities said.

Leon Hayward, Acting Director of U.S. Customs and Border Protection’s New York Field Operations, said it was an example of “officers being ever vigilant in protecting the United States from the distribution of illicit drugs.”

Hall faces federal narcotics smuggling charges, authorities said. His case will be prosecuted in the U.S. Eastern District Court of New York.

