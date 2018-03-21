Police: Maryland school shooter apparently was lovesick teen

Tuesday's school shooting in southern Maryland that left the shooter dead and two students wounded increasingly appears to be the action of a lovesick teenager.
Authorities on Wednesday released a few additional details into the shooting at Great Mills High School in St. Mary's County.
Seventeen-year-old Austin Rollins was killed after shooting a schoolmate, 16-year-old Jaelynn Willey. A school resource officer arrived within a minute and fired a shot at Willey, but it's not yet clear whether Rollins was killed by the officer's bullet or took his own life.
A 14-year-old boy who was shot in the thigh during the encounter was released from a hospital Wednesday.
The St. Mary's County Sheriff's Office said Wednesday that Rollins and the girl had been in a relationship that recently ended.
