This undated photo provided by the Willey family shows Jaelynn Willey. A teenager armed with a handgun shot and critically wounded Willey inside a Maryland school on Tuesday, March 20, 2018, and the shooter was killed when a school resource officer confronted him moments after the gunfire erupted. A third student was in good condition after he was shot.
National

Police: Maryland school shooter apparently was lovesick teen

By MATTHEW BARAKAT and BRIAN WITTE Associated Press

March 21, 2018 11:12 PM

GREAT MILLS, Md.

Tuesday's school shooting in southern Maryland that left the shooter dead and two students wounded increasingly appears to be the action of a lovesick teenager.

Authorities on Wednesday released a few additional details into the shooting at Great Mills High School in St. Mary's County.

Seventeen-year-old Austin Rollins was killed after shooting a schoolmate, 16-year-old Jaelynn Willey. A school resource officer arrived within a minute and fired a shot at Willey, but it's not yet clear whether Rollins was killed by the officer's bullet or took his own life.

A 14-year-old boy who was shot in the thigh during the encounter was released from a hospital Wednesday.

The St. Mary's County Sheriff's Office said Wednesday that Rollins and the girl had been in a relationship that recently ended.

