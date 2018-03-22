Florida man reunites with pet cat lost 14 years ago

This March 2018 photo made available by the Humane Society of the Treasure Coast in Palm City, Fla., shows Perry Martin with his cat T2. Martin lost his pet during Hurricane Jeanne 14 years ago. Martin had T2 implanted with a microchip in 2002. He never heard any news about his missing pet until a Martin County Animal Services officer called him to tell him T2 was in a shelter in Palm City.

Humane Society of the Treasure Coast via AP

Vanessa Aguirre