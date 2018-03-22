A North Carolina man claiming to be Jesus Christ has been arrested after police say he called 911 to report that he had broken into a Pizza Hut.
A North Carolina man claiming to be Jesus Christ has been arrested after police say he called 911 to report that he had broken into a Pizza Hut. Google Maps
A North Carolina man claiming to be Jesus Christ has been arrested after police say he called 911 to report that he had broken into a Pizza Hut. Google Maps

National

‘This is Jesus Christ,’ a North Carolina man told 911. ‘I just broke into Pizza Hut.’

By Jared Gilmour

jgilmour@mcclatchy.com

March 22, 2018 07:06 PM

A North Carolina Pizza Hut restaurant was supposed to be closed at 4:30 a.m. Wednesday morning.

But all it took was some divine intervention (well, a smashed window) for Richard Lee Quintero, 46, to break into the High Point, N.C., restaurant, police said. Then he called 911, claiming he was Jesus Christ.

“Yes, this is Jesus Christ and I just broke into the Pizza Hut,” the man tells dispatchers in an audio recording of the call obtained by WFMY. “I broke the window. Jesus is here now, he’s back to earth.”

Unfazed, the dispatcher asks the caller whether or not he works at the restaurant he’s calling from.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

“No, I just broke in, had a pizza,” the caller responds during the 2-minute phone call, adding that he also had a Mountain Dew. “I’m Jesus.”

Then the dispatcher asks what he looks like.

“I look like Jesus — what else am I supposed to look like?” the caller responds.

5ab2bdf863685.image
Richard Lee Quintero, 46
High Point Police Department

Asked by dispatchers why he broke in, the man gives the obvious answer.

“Because I’m Jesus, I can do whatever I want,” he tells dispatchers, explaining he broke in through the door window. “We’re tired of Judases on this earth. We’re going to clean this earth up.”

Quintero was arrested at 4:45 a.m. on Wednesday on charges of felony breaking and entering and felony larceny, according to a police report. He was booked at the High Point Jail, where he was held on $1,000 bond.

Police told the High Point Enterprise that Quintero cooperated with police when they arrived at the restaurant to arrest him.

Quintero told the dispatcher that he has schizophrenia. He also said he moved to North Carolina from Indiana, and that in North Carolina “everybody’s been treating me mean.”

More Videos

Austin package bombing suspect killed, say police

Austin package bombing suspect killed, say police

Pause
Miami pedestrian bridge collapses with 'multiple' deaths

Miami pedestrian bridge collapses with 'multiple' deaths

Video captures 14-foot great white shark swimming off Florida coast

Video captures 14-foot great white shark swimming off Florida coast

Michelle Obama meets 2-year-old girl who was awestruck by her portrait

Michelle Obama meets 2-year-old girl who was awestruck by her portrait

5-year-old skier left dangling from Bear Mountain chair lift

5-year-old skier left dangling from Bear Mountain chair lift

Most Americans Want More Gun Control. Why Doesn’t It Happen?

Most Americans Want More Gun Control. Why Doesn’t It Happen?

Rev. Billy Graham honored by Trump, House & Senate leaders at Capitol Rotunda

Rev. Billy Graham honored by Trump, House & Senate leaders at Capitol Rotunda

NRA's LaPierre at CPAC: We must harden 'wide open target' schools

NRA's LaPierre at CPAC: We must harden 'wide open target' schools

They Survived the School Shooting. Now They’re Calling for Action.

They Survived the School Shooting. Now They’re Calling for Action.

'Our innocence has been taken from us,' school shooting survivor says

'Our innocence has been taken from us,' school shooting survivor says

Sometimes the “perfect crime” doesn't quite play out as intended. Here are some criminals who could use some practice. Nicole L. Cvetnic / McClatchy

  Comments  