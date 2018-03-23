Students scarred by Vegas massacre join Florida rallying cry

In this Wednesday, March 21, 2018, photo, Kaitlynn Willoughby, a senior at Clark High School in Las Vegas, talks ahead of a planned Saturday rally in Las Vegas echoing ones being held in other cities to call for gun control. Las Vegas high school student Willoughby says it seems like the massacre that killed her friend last year became just another shooting. That is until Florida students turned their own mass shooting last month into a rallying cry. Ken Ritter AP Photo