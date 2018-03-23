National

Army says standoff with barricaded man "has concluded"

The Associated Press

March 23, 2018 06:20 AM

ABERDEEN PROVING GROUND, Md.

Army officials say an incident involving a man who barricaded himself inside a home on a U.S. Army installation has been resolved after a 17-hour standoff.

People living on four streets surrounding the home had to spend the night elsewhere as a precautionary measure.

The Aberdeen Proving Ground has long been a place where the U.S. military tests its bombs, although in recent years it has diversified into a "megabase" where all sorts of military technology is evaluated.

APG spokesman David Patterson says the man was alone in the home when a concerned relative called Thursday morning saying he'd locked himself inside.

The installation tweeted early Friday that the incident "has concluded," without providing any more details.

