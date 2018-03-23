The Latest: Hearing underway in Penn State pledge's death

FILE- This file photo from Dec. 15, 2017 shows District Attorney Stacy Parks Miller as she holds a news conference regarding a grand jury's report in the wake of a fraternity pledge's drinking death on Friday, at the Courthouse Annex in Bellefonte, Pa. A preliminary hearing set to begin on Friday, March 23, 2018 at the courthouse near campus involves 11 of the 26 young men charged in connection with the February 2017 death of 19-year-old Tim Piazza, of Lebanon, New Jersey. Centre Daily Times via AP, FILE Phoebe Sheehan