Killing of unarmed black man roils California's capital city

Demonstrators protesting this week's fatal shooting of an unarmed black man shut down Interstate 5 in Sacramento, Calif., Thursday, March 22, 2018. Hundreds of people rallied for Stephon Clark, a 22-year-old who was shot Sunday in his grandparents' backyard. Police say they feared he had a handgun when they confronted him after reports that he had been breaking windows, but he only had a cellphone. Robert Petersen AP Photo