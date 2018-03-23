Woman gets 50 years in killings of California deputies

FILE - In this Feb. 15, 2018 file photo, Janelle Monroy listens in court as she is found guilty of murder in Sacramento, Calif. On Friday, March 23, 2018, Monroy was sentenced to nearly 50 years in prison for helping her husband as he killed two Northern California sheriff's deputies in 2014. Prosecutors say Monroy willingly moved her husband's assault-style rifle from vehicle to stolen vehicle after he killed a Sacramento County deputy and before he killed a Placer County deputy in October 2014. The Sacramento Bee via AP, File Randy Pench