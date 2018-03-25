Lawyers accused of ethical lapses in Sandusky investigation

FILE- In this June 23, 2014, file photo Frank Fina speaks with reporters in Harrisburg, Pa. The agency that investigates and prosecutes wrongdoing by Pennsylvania lawyers wants the state Supreme Court to punish Penn State’s former general counsel and a prosecutor who helped convict Jerry Sandusky of child molestation related to their involvement with the 2012 grand jury investigation. The state Office of Disciplinary Counsel has lodged petitions for discipline against Cynthia Baldwin and Fina. Bradley C Bower, File AP Photo