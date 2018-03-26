Trump legal team not adding 2 new lawyers

FILE - In a Friday, March 23, 2018 file photo, President Donald Trump speaks in the Diplomatic Room of the White House in Washington, about the $1.3 trillion spending bill. President Trump will not be adding two new lawyers to the legal team defending him in the special counsel’s Russia investigation after all, one of the president’s attorneys said Sunday, March 25, 2018. Trump attorney Jay Sekulow said in a statement that Washington lawyers Joseph diGenova and Victoria Toensing have conflicts that won’t allow them to represent the president regarding special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation. Manuel Balce Ceneta, File AP Photo