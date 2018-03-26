About 40 students from across Wisconsin march in Madison, Wis. on their way to Janesville, Wis. as part of a "50 Miles More" event to protest gun violence and advocate for gun control Monday, March 26, 2018.
Wisconsin students take gun protest on road to Ryan district

The Associated Press

March 26, 2018 04:35 PM

MADISON, Wis.

Some Wisconsin students are taking the momentum of weekend demonstrations against gun violence on the road — straight to House Speaker Paul Ryan's district.

About 40 students launched a "50 Miles More" march from Madison on Sunday. Their goal is to rally Wednesday in Janesville, which is Ryan's home turf.

As the students trekked through rural Wisconsin on Monday, organizer Brendan Fardella says they were determined to keep people passionate about their issue.

He says the marchers want common sense gun reform, or they want politicians voted out of office if they won't do anything.

