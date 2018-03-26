Department store security spotted 2 women taking clothes. Then it got ugly, Lexington video shows

SHARE COPY LINK More Videos Students from across the country protest at the March for Our Lives Pause Parkland students take on Washington and gun rights Austin package bombing suspect killed, say police Miami pedestrian bridge collapses with 'multiple' deaths Video captures 14-foot great white shark swimming off Florida coast Michelle Obama meets 2-year-old girl who was awestruck by her portrait 5-year-old skier left dangling from Bear Mountain chair lift Most Americans Want More Gun Control. Why Doesn’t It Happen? Rev. Billy Graham honored by Trump, House & Senate leaders at Capitol Rotunda NRA's LaPierre at CPAC: We must harden 'wide open target' schools Video Link copy Embed Code copy

A loss prevention employee confronted two women stealing more than $1,000 in merchandise from Dillard's at Fayette Mall on a Friday night. What followed was a failed 30-second battle to keep the goods in the store. Lexington police

