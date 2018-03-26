Department store security spotted 2 women taking clothes. Then it got ugly, Lexington video shows

Video has been released by Lexington police of a physical altercation between two alleged shoplifters and loss prevention personnel at Dillard’s in Fayette Mall.
On a Friday night in January, loss prevention personnel noticed two females placing unpaid merchandise into a large Dillard’s shopping bag and hiding it inside a clothing rack. They concealed more than $1,000 of merchandise in an hour and security attempted to stop them as they were leaving, police said.
The guard was kicked, shoved and ganged up on as he attempted to keep the bag of clothing in the store. At one point, the video shows, he unsuccessfully tried to trap the bag and one of the women in the store by blocking the glass doors with his hands.
The suspects escaped that night, Jan. 5, and Bluegrass Crime Stoppers is offering a $1,000 cash reward for information that could lead to their arrests. Anyone with information can call Bluegrass Crime Stoppers at 859-253-2020.
Mike Stunson: 859-231-1324, @mike_stunson
