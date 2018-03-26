Vegas police say 5 arrests in MS-13 case solves 10 murders

Sheriff Joe Lombardo, right, stands with Deputy Chief Christopher Darcy, left, Lieutenant John Leon and Captain Robert Plummer to discuss details of a multiple murder investigation that is suspected to be gang related, during a press conference at Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department Headquarters on Monday, March 25, 2018. Police in Las Vegas declared Monday that the recent arrests of five people with ties to the hyper-violent MS-13 street gang broke up a murderous ring responsible for 10 slayings within the last year. Las Vegas Review-Journal via AP Michael Quine