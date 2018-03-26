Bodycam video shows NC police officers shoot armed 76-year-old hospital patient

SHARE COPY LINK Huntersville police officers said they shot 76-year-old James Charles Cook after he pointed a gun at one officer. The Mecklenburg County District Attorney's Office has ruled the Sept. 10, 2017 shooting justified. Huntersville Police Department

