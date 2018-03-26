Salmonella, listeria, sick or dead pets linked to this pet food. Now, there’s E. coli.

The FDA has found deadly E. Coli and even more salmonella in dog food from Darwin’s Natural Pet Products, already under investigation for what the FDA called “a pattern of contamination.”
Monday evening, the FDA updated its February public notice on the investigation with new contamination information.
It had found E. coli and Salmonella in ZooLogics Turkey Meals for Dogs, lot No. 44127, produced Feb. 4; salmonella in Natural Selections Chicken with Organic Vegetables Meals for Dogs, lot No. 43887, made on Jan. 30; salmonella in ZooLogics Chicken with Vegetables Meals for Dogs, lot No. 4403743887, made on Feb. 7; and salmonella in Natural Selections Duck with Organic Vegetables Meals for Dogs, lot No. 44147, made on Feb. 5.
All these products come in 2-pound flexible packages.
The FDA says, “Currently, there is no evidence that E. coli O128 causes illness in pets, but pets can serve as carriers and pass E. coli O128 to humans.”
In humans, E. coli can stop with vomiting, bloody diarrhea or cramps or it can develop into a form of kidney failure called HUS (hemolytic uremic syndrome). HUS can lead to urination problems, bleeding from the nose and mouth, fever, permanent kidney damage and death.
Salmonella and listeria, on the other hand, can sicken dogs, cats and be passed on to humans via the pets or touching surfaces that have been contaminated with it. Children of crawling age are among the most vulnerable to salmonella or listeria infections and crawling around a house that’s home to a dog with listeria or salmonella is one way to get either one.
Consumers who had this product in their homes should clean their refrigerator and clean and disinfect all bowls, utensils, food prep surfaces, pet bedding, toys, floors, and any other surfaces that the food or pet may have had contact with.
FDA recommendation for anyone who has owned any recalled Darwin’s Natural Pet Products
Both salmonella and listeria can bring diarrhea and they brought a diarrhea of nine recalls to Darwin’s from Oct. 17, 2016 to Feb. 10, 2018, creating the FDA’s “pattern of contamination.” These recalls were:
▪ ZooLogics Duck with Vegetable Meals for Dogs, lot No. 41957, made on Nov. 16, 2017 (salmonella).
▪ ZooLogics Chicken with Vegetable Meals for Dogs, lot No. 41567, made on Nov. 2, 2017 (salmonella).
▪ Natural Selections Duck with Organic Vegetables Meals for dogs, lot No. 40487, made on Sept. 29, 2017 (salmonella).
▪ Natural Selections Chicken with Organic Vegetables Meals for Dogs, lot No. 40727, made on Sept. 26, 2017 (salmonella and listeria)
▪ Natural Selections Turkey with Organic Vegetables Meals for Dogs, lot No. 39937, made on Aug. 24, 2017, and lot No. 40507, made on Sept. 20, 2017 (salmonella).
▪ Natural Selections Duck Meals for Cats, lot No. 38277, made on June 1, 2017 (salmonella).
▪ Natural Selections Beef with Organic Vegetables Meals for Dogs, lot No. 3146070, made on July 21, 2016 (listeria).
▪ Natural Selections Turkey with Organic Vegetables Meals for Dogs, lot No. 3142070, made on July 20, 2016 (listeria).
▪ ZooLogics Turkey with Vegetable Meals for Dogs, lot No. 3155070, made on July 25, 2016 (listeria).
Also, the FDA reported six complaints, some involving multiple animals, of dogs or cats who got sick from Darwin’s Natural Selections or Darwin’s ZooLogics products.
The FDA linked one kitten’s death from a severe salmonella infection to salmonella found in a lot of Darwin’s Natural from which the kitten ate.
“Consumers who had this product in their homes should clean their refrigerator and clean and disinfect all bowls, utensils, food prep surfaces, pet bedding, toys, floors, and any other surfaces that the food or pet may have had contact with,” the FDA said. “Because animals can shed the bacteria when they have bowel movements, it’s particularly important to clean up the animal’s feces in yards or parks where people or other animals may become exposed.”
Consumers can report complaints about pet food products at the FDA's Safety Reporting Portal. Anyone with questions can call Darwin’s at 877-738-6325 or 206-324-7387, Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 9 p.m., Eastern Time and Saturday’s from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Eastern. Or e-mail the company at info@darwinspet.com.
