‘I want you every day’: Arizona teacher accused of sex with student, 13, in classroom

The alleged text exchanges between sixth-grade teacher Brittany Zamora and a 13-year-old boy are as lurid as the accusation of sex in the classroom.
Zamora, 27, remained in the Fourth Avenue Jail in Phoenix on Tuesday after her Thursday arrest on suspicion of sexual misconduct with a minor, according to KNXV. The victim’s father reported the lurid text message exchange between his son and the Las Brisas Academy Elementary School teacher to the principal Wednesday.
According to jail records, she is facing eight counts of sexual conduct with a minor, two counts of child molestation and one count of transmitting obscene material.
Goodyear, Arizona, police told WITI that the boy’s parents became aware of the sexual relationship between their son and his teacher through an app they used to monitor his phone.
Never miss a local story.
Those texts and messages through Instagram shocked the family and will now be used as evidence in the case against Zamora, in which the state will argue that she had sex with the boy three times, performing oral sex on him in her classroom and in her car. Another student allegedly witnessed the sex in the classroom and was also sent nude photos of Zamora.
27-year-old teacher Brittany Zamora arrested for alleged sexual misconduct with a 13-year-old male student at Las Brisas Academy in Goodyear. #azfamily pic.twitter.com/3V0caBLiFN— Lindsey Reiser (@LindseyReiser) March 23, 2018
According to the Arizona Republic, police say Zamora’s illicit relationship with the student started when she began “flirting” with him on an in-class group chat. It was there she first sent nude photos of herself to the student, and photos of herself in lingerie and “crotchless” bottoms.
After one of their encounters, the student texted Zamora that he wanted to have sex with her again, according the court documents.
“I know baby! I want you every day with no time limit,” Zamora responded, according to the documents. “If I could quit my job and [expletive] you all day I would.”
Zamora’s husband called the alleged victim’s father before the explicit exchange and sexual contact was reported to authorities, according to the court document. Zamora’s husband apparently suggested they “meet up” and “settle this,” because his wife had “made a big mistake.”
Three students wrote the Las Brisas principal weeks before the alleged sexual contact, claiming “elements of favoritism” between Zamora and the alleged victim, according to KPNX.
The alleged sexual contact happened from about Feb. 1 through March 8, according to court records.
“As a result of the investigation conducted by the Goodyear Police Department, the teacher has been arrested and she will not return,” Liberty Elementary School District said in a statement. “This incident has been reported to the Arizona State Board of Education so they can make a determination regarding the teacher’s certification.”
Zamora’s next court appearance is scheduled for Thursday. Her bond has been set at $250,000.
“I would love to go home to my husband.” Teacher accused of molesting her 6th grade student speaks to the judge. Bond set at 250k. #12News pic.twitter.com/MgjFly4to3— Monica Garcia (@mgarcianews) March 23, 2018
Comments