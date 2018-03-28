Students at NY's Hofstra want Jefferson statue removed

FILE - In this Sept. 23, 2016 file photo taken at the Thomas Jefferson statue on the Hofstra University campus in Hempstead, N.Y., students assisting with an upcoming presidential debate pose with the statue, which some students at the school would now liked removed because Jefferson was a slave owner who believed black people were inherently inferior to whites. From left are Madison Wright, Jordan Heiden, and Qian Xiong. Frank Eltman, File AP Photo