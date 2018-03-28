After saying Disney princess should have abortion, Planned Parenthood chapter is sorry

One Planned Parenthood branch had a couple of ideas for Disney’s next princess.

They were controversial to many.

“We need a disney princess who’s had an abortion,” read the now-deleted tweet from Planned Parenthood Keystone, based out of Trexlertown, Pennsylvania. “We need a disney princess who’s pro-choice. We need a disney princess who’s an undocumented immigrant.

“We need a disney princess who’s actually a union worker. We need a disney princess who’s trans.”

As USA Today reported, the tweet was playing off a common joke format on Twitter where users write what type of Disney princess we need next. Some of the ideas others have suggested are more serious — “We need a Disney princess who is fat” — while others are whimsical and sarcastic — “We need a Disney princess with spatulas for hands.”

Many didn’t find any humor in the Planned Parenthood tweet.

We need a Disney princess who stumps for sex-selective abortions on the taxpayer dime then lectures us about what small children they would have killed should watch for entertainment https://t.co/957a8YQAly — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) March 27, 2018

Planned Parenthood is pushing abortion on kids as young as possible, selling lies that abortion is something "good," empowering, and even noble. @PPKeystone's call to promote abortions to impressionable little girls who admire Disney princesses is despicable. pic.twitter.com/P8weW0O6VU — Lila Rose (@LilaGraceRose) March 27, 2018

So today on Twitter - a Planned Parenthood branch tweeted that we need “a Disney princess who’s had an abortion” and a Supreme Court justice is calling for a repeal of the 2nd Amendment.







Y’all must want 4 more years of Trump because this is how you get 4 more years of Trump. — Heather (@704heather) March 27, 2018

That includes one self-described pro-choice advocate.

Dude, I'm as pro choice as they come, but the Planned Parenthood tweet about Disney princesses had some @lenadunham level tone deafness going on. — Stefanie Williams (@StefWilliams25) March 28, 2018

While others continued to joke about what future princesses could be like.

we need a disney princess who beat the patriots in the super bowl







we need a disney princess who threw for 6 tds, 1 int and 72.6% completion in the playoffs







we need nick foles







buffalo bills, I am tweeting at you, please trade for nick foles — Alex Griswold (@HashtagGriswold) March 27, 2018

we need a disney princess who has faced the burdens of abusive occupational licensing







am i doing it right — Shoshana Weissmann, Sloth Committee Chair (@senatorshoshana) March 27, 2018

We need a Disney princess who thinks taxation is theft — Future Female Leaders (@FFL_of_America) March 27, 2018

all disney princesses have had abortions. — erin ryan (@morninggloria) March 28, 2018

Some even argued that there were a few good ideas in the tweet.

Planned Parenthood Keystone put this on their twitter this morning, and then deleted it. While I don't know about the abortion thing, I think there is a great concept for a transgender Disney Princess. @DisneyAnimation, if you're reading this, get that idea going!! pic.twitter.com/9H3wn2CD8K — Joseph Dutra (@dutra_joseph) March 27, 2018

And then there was this person, who just wanted it all to stop.

i don’t even think we need another disney princess, little less the far out ones you all are suggesting — Virgil Texas (@virgiltexas) March 28, 2018

The local Planned Parenthood chapter apologized for the tweet. Melissa Reed, president and CEO of Planned Parenthood Keystone, told USA Today that the message “was not appropriate for the subject matter or context, and we removed the tweet.”

She confirmed the deleted tweet in a statement to The Associated Press.

“Today, we joined an ongoing Twitter conversation about the kinds of princesses people want to see in an attempt to make a point about the importance of telling stories that challenge stigma and championing stories that too often don’t get told,” Reed said in a statement to USA Today. “Upon reflection, we decided that the seriousness of the point we were trying to make was not appropriate for the subject matter or context, and we removed the tweet.”