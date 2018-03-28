Visiting Memphis 50 years after King's assassination

FILE - In Jan. 19, 2009, file photo, a woman looks out of a window while visiting the National Civil Rights Museum located at the Lorraine Motel in Memphis, Tenn., on the nationwide holiday honoring Martin Luther King Jr. The wreath marks the location where King was killed while standing on the balcony April 4, 1968. Travelers will find a variety of events and sites in Memphis and elsewhere honoring King's legacy on the 50th anniversary of his death. Mark Humphrey, File AP Photo