Memorial for Florida school shooting victims dismantled

Patricia Padauy, right, passes a handwritten note to her friend Sharamy Angarita, as they clean and sort out items at the memorial site of Padauy's son Joaquin Oliver in Parkland, Fla., Wednesday, March 28, 2018. Volunteers, students and parents were sorting items left at the memorial sited for the 17 students and faculty killed at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School on Valentine's Day. Flowers and plants will be composted while all other items will catalogued and saved. Marta Lavandier AP Photo