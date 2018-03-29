Walker calls special elections, GOP drops bill to block them

Wisconsin Gov. Scott Walker reluctantly issued an executive order Thursday scheduling special elections to fill two vacant legislative seats, as Senate Republicans abandoned their efforts to block the contests amid Democratic criticism that the GOP is afraid of losing more seats.
The seats have been vacant since December, when Walker appointed the Republican incumbents to his administration. State law requires Walker to call special elections to fill legislative vacancies that occur prior to May in regular election years such as this one but he had refused to do so, calling the special elections a waste of taxpayer money with the seats coming up for election in the fall.
Democrats have argued that Walker wants to avoid losing the seats to their party in a year that appears to favor Democrats. A group led by former U.S. Attorney General Eric Holder sued to force the special elections. The group won an order from a Madison judge last week forcing Walker to call the elections by noon Thursday.
Walker initially refused to accept the court order. He asked the 2nd District Court of Appeals on Wednesday to consider killing the order and rule immediately that he has until April 6 to call the elections, which would give the Legislature time to pass a bill prohibiting the elections. The appeals court quickly denied the request.
"Representative government and the election of our representatives are never 'unnecessary,' never a 'waste of taxpayer resources' and the calling of the special elections are ... his 'obligation,'" Presiding Judge Paul F. Reilly wrote.
State attorneys planned to ask the Wisconsin Supreme Court, which is controlled by conservative justices, to set the April 6 deadline by noon Thursday. But Wisconsin Solicitor General Misha Tseytlin filed a letter late Wednesday afternoon saying Walker had decided not to seek relief from the Supreme Court. No reason was given.
Walker's scheduling order set elections in both legislative districts for June 12, with primaries on May 15 if needed.
His office announced the order in a news release with no additional comments. But the governor took Holder to task in a series of tweets, accusing him of forcing Wisconsin to spend tax dollars on duplicative elections. The governor charged that Holder and other liberals from Washington, D.C., are using the situation to raise money for the November elections.
Meanwhile, Senate Majority Leader Scott Fitzgerald introduced a bill this week that would prohibit special elections after the spring election in a regular election year. Without the special elections, the seats would effectively remain empty until January, when winners in the regular November election would be sworn in.
Fitzgerald told the Senate elections committee during a hearing Wednesday that forcing Walker to schedule special elections now means candidates will have to campaign for the special elections and the regular November elections at essentially the same time, confusing voters and wasting tax dollars.
"It couldn't be more transparent what's happening here," Kathleen Finnerty, chairwoman of the Door County Democratic Party, told the committee. "The governor is afraid of having a Democrat elected into this position. ... Do you know how surreal it is to sit in front of you without representation? It's demoralizing and unethical on your part."
Fitzgerald told WTMJ-AM minutes after Walker scheduled the elections that he was dropping efforts to move the bill forward because of the judge's order.
"The governor was boxed in," Fitzgerald said. "He couldn't go beyond noon today or the threat of contempt was hanging out there. We don't know what it would look like, but it's certainly not a good place to be."
Republicans have lost more than 30 legislative seats nationwide since President Donald Trump took office. One of them was in Wisconsin, where Democrat Patty Schachtner won an open state Senate seat in a traditionally Republican district in January. Walker branded her win a wake-up call for the GOP. Earlier this month, Democrat Conor Lamb captured what been a reliably Republican congressional seat in Pennsylvania.
