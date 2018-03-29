Survivor of 10 years' captivity joins abduction alert group

FILE - In this May 6, 2014, file photo, kidnapping survivors Gina DeJesus, left, and Amanda Berry are honored at the annual National Center for Missing and Exploited Children's Hope Awards dinner in Washington. DeJesus, one of three women who escaped a Cleveland home after being held captive for a decade has joined a child abduction alert system committee in northeast Ohio. DeJesus was abducted and held captive for 10 years by Ariel Castro. She escaped Castro's house in May 2013 along with fellow captives, Berry and Michelle Knight. Cliff Owen, File AP Photo