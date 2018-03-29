The Latest: Suspect's brother pleads no contest

FILE - This undated, file photo released by the Broward Sheriff's Office shows Zachary Cruz. The brother of the suspected Florida high school gunman is scheduled to be in court for reconsideration of his $500,000 bail on a trespassing charge. Attorneys for Cruz are expected to argue Thursday, March 29, 2018, that the bail is excessive. His bond was originally $25, typical for such a case. Broward Sheriff's Office via AP, File)