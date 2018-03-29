FILE - This January 2018, file photo provided by the Chicago Police Department shows Marilyn Hartman. Hartman, who authorities say is a serial stowaway and recently sneaked onto a plane in Chicago, to London, has the local judicial system struggling as to what to do with her. Hartman is due back in court this week and the central question for the judge is what to do about a woman who's repeatedly tried to board commercial flights without a ticket.
Judge declares 'serial stowaway' unfit for trial

The Associated Press

March 29, 2018 12:59 PM

CHICAGO

A woman dubbed a "serial stowaway" for repeatedly trying to sneak onto commercial jets without a ticket has been ruled unfit for trial.

Cook County Judge Maura Slattery Boyle on Thursday ordered 66-year-old Marilyn Hartman to be sent to a mental health facility in Elgin, near Chicago. The ruling comes after psychologists for the defense and prosecution recommended Hartman undergo mental health treatment.

Hartman has been nabbed in and near airports dozens of times and made it onto planes half a dozen times.

She recently made it into the air on a flight from Chicago to London and was subsequently charged with felony criminal trespass and felony burglary — for boarding a flight without any intention of buying a ticket.

