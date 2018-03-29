Couple visited man’s girlfriend. He said it was ‘too bad’ he had to kill them, Utah cops say

Jerrod Baum, 41, said he made the young man suffer but kept the girl’s death quick and painless, according to Utah County Sheriff’s officials.
Baum’s girlfriend, Morgan Henderson, 34, told authorities in January the teens had visited the Mammoth, Utah home where she lived with Baum the night of Dec. 30, a Saturday, smoked some marijuana and left less than an hour later, the Salt Lake Tribune said.
But Riley Powell, 18, and his girlfriend, Brelynne “Breezy” Otteson, 17, weren’t seen since then, according to authorities, the Deseret News reported. Their families reported them missing and began searching for them, the Salt Lake Tribune reported. An abandoned Jeep was eventually found, leading police to suspect foul play, according to the newspaper.
Henderson apparently had more to say to investigators Sunday after police found an axe, a rifle and knives in her car during an unrelated traffic stop, according to authorities.
She said that Baum, who didn’t want her having male friends, had found out that Otteson and Powell visited her that night, authorities said.
“He told her that he had previously instructed her not to have guy friends and that it was too bad because he has never killed an innocent before,” police said in an affidavit, the Deseret News reported.
The woman told police she saw the teens tied up in the back of Baum’s Jeep the night they went missing, the Daily Herald reported. Baum put her in the car to “go for a ride and have a talk,” police said, but they all ended up at an abandoned mine, reported Associated Press.
Henderson said Baum used a knife to kill the teens before tossing their bodies, the affidavit said. She told police she dumped the car in a nearby reservoir, AP reported.
On Wednesday, investigators searched an abandoned mine outside Eureka, Utah (about 75 miles south of Salt Lake City) and found the victims’ bodies on a ledge about 100 feet down, the Salt Lake Tribune said. Their hands were bound behind their backs, authorities said.
Baum was arrested the same day on charges of kidnapping, suspicion of aggravated murder and other offenses after the bodies were found, AP said.
Baum has a lengthy record dating back to the early 1990s that includes assault and weapons charges, AP reported. His attorney wasn’t immediately available to comment.
