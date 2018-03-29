Ex-Tennessee teacher who fled with teen wants to change plea

FILE - This April 20, 2017, file photo released by the Siskiyou County Sheriff's Office shows Tad Cummins. Cummins, an ex-Tennessee teacher who fled with a 15-year-old student in 2017 and set off a 39-day nationwide manhunt has asked to change his plea in federal court. A document filed by his lawyer Thursday, March 29, 2018, in federal court in Nashville says Cummins wants to change his previous not-guilty plea. It says he "would like to enter a plea of guilty." Siskiyou County Sheriff's Office via AP, File)