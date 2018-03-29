Deported Army veteran wins fight for US citizenship

FILE - In this Feb. 13, 2017, file photo, U.S. Army veteran Hector Barajas, who was deported, poses for a portrait in his office at the Deported Veterans Support House, nicknamed "the bunker" in Tijuana, Mexico. Despite the pain of separation, many deported vets say they wouldn't hesitate to serve again if given the chance. "Where do I sign up?" said Barajas. Deported U.S. Army veteran Barajas is getting U.S. citizenship after California Gov. Jerry Brown pardoned him for a criminal offense and he sued to regain permission to live in the United States. Lawyers for Barajas say they were told Thursday, March 29, 2018, their client should attend a naturalization ceremony on April 13. Barajas is prominent advocate for deported veterans. Gregory Bull, File AP Photo