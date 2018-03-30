This photo provided by the Kentucky State Police shows Officer Phillip Meacham. The off-duty police officer was shot and killed Thursday, March 29, 2018, in Hopkinsville, Ky., and authorities were searching for a suspect who fled in a stolen truck, Kentucky State Police said.
Kentucky officer killed, police searching for man who fled

March 30, 2018 01:00 AM

HOPKINSVILLE, Ky.

The manhunt continues for a man suspected of fatally shooting an off-duty police officer in a small Kentucky city, then fleeing in a stolen truck.

Kentucky State police say 38-year-old Hopkinsville officer Phillip Meacham was shot Thursday afternoon.

Police identified the suspect as 34-year-old James K. Decoursey of Hopkinsville. They say he fled on foot then took off in a 1997 white Chevrolet pickup truck with license plate 2070GH. Police say Decoursey should be treated as armed and dangerous. A Tennessee Highway Patrol helicopter was aiding the search.

Meacham, who was married and had two school-age children, had been with the Hopkinsville department since May 2017. Before that worked for about 14 years with the Christian County Sheriff's Department.

Hopkinsville is about 73 miles (117.48 kilometers) northwest of Nashville, Tennessee.

