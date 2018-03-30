Cops couldn’t find her ex, but then he fell through the ceiling with a knife and meth, Kansas police say

Police say they couldn’t find Tyler Bergkamp in his ex-girlfriend’s house on Thursday — but then he fell through her ceiling.
His 23-year-old ex-girlfriend called police in Salina, Kansas, at around 9:30 p.m. and said she feared Bergkamp, 25, was hiding somewhere inside her home, according to the Salina Journal. Officers came to check out the woman’s house, who worried after finding the front door chain was locked from the inside even though her house was empty.
The police search turned up no one.
Then the woman and her current boyfriend heard a loud noise at 11:30 p.m., police say. Her 29-year-old partner checked the garage, according to KSAL, but then he heard shouting in the living room and returned to find a man’s legs coming from the ceiling.
He allegedly pulled down Bergkamp, who had been hiding in the attic, according to the Salina Journal. The boyfriend took away a large sheathed knife on Bergkamp’s belt, police say, and the two began to fight.
Three children under the age of 6 were inside the house at the time, the Journal wrote. They weren’t injured.
The woman’s boyfriend dragged Bergkamp, the childrens’ father, to the front lawn while the 25-year-old threatened to kill him, according to the Salina Post. Police say they found meth on Bergkamp.
Bergkamp was arrested and charged with stalking, criminal damage to property, aggravated burglary and possession of methamphetamine.
