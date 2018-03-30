AP PHOTOS: Latin America commemorates Good Friday

Penitents carry crucifixes during a Good Friday procession in Taxco, Mexico, Friday March 30, 2018. In Taxco, Roman Catholic brotherhoods preserve a Holy Week tradition that dates to the 1600's. In processions that last from Thursday evening into the early morning hours of Friday, hooded penitents drag chains and shoulder bundles of thorny branches through the streets, as some flog themselves with nail-studded whips. Enric Marti AP Photo