Dramatic video shows Utah trooper being hit by a car while helping motorist

Pause
Students from across the country protest at the March for Our Lives

Parkland students take on Washington and gun rights

Austin package bombing suspect killed, say police

Miami pedestrian bridge collapses with 'multiple' deaths

Video captures 14-foot great white shark swimming off Florida coast

Michelle Obama meets 2-year-old girl who was awestruck by her portrait

5-year-old skier left dangling from Bear Mountain chair lift

Most Americans Want More Gun Control. Why Doesn't It Happen?

Rev. Billy Graham honored by Trump, House & Senate leaders at Capitol Rotunda

The Sarasota County Sheriff's Office released video on their twitter account showing the moment when a trapper removed an 11-foot gator from a swimming pool in Calusa Lakes in Osprey, Florida. Sarasota County Sheriff's Office
National

Watch video of an 11-foot gator taking a dip in a Florida family’s swimming pool

By Howard Cohen

hcohen@miamiherald.com

April 01, 2018 09:44 AM

An 11-foot alligator took a dip in a Sarasota family’s swimming pool, leading Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office to exclaim in a Facebook post, “Just no.”

Trappers secured the thrashing reptile and removed the gator — which didn’t seem all too pleased giving up its evening swim, as seen on a video officers posted on social media.

The animal broke through a screened-in porch to enter the pool, homeowner Patricia Carver told WFLA. She told the station her husband woke up when he heard the loud noise.

He opened the curtain and saw the head of a gator and said, ‘Call 911, call 911!’” Carver told the station.

