States protect their carnival ride inspectors from lawsuits

FILE - In this July 27, 2017 file photo, an Ohio State Highway Patrol trooper removes a ground spike in front of the Fire Ball ride at the Ohio State Fair, in Columbus, Ohio. Attorneys for the family of a teenager killed in a thrill ride accident at the Ohio State Fair and others left with life-changing injuries believe the state's inspectors missed obvious warning signs. But the attorneys won't include the state in any lawsuits or financial settlements because Ohio, like many other states, gives its carnival ride inspectors immunity from accusations of negligence. Jay LaPrete, File AP Photo