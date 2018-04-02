National

Police: 3 adults dead, 1 hurt in shooting at Tulsa home

The Associated Press

April 02, 2018 07:53 AM

TULSA, Okla.

Authorities say three people were fatally shot and a fourth person was injured at a home in Tulsa on Sunday night.

Tulsa County Sheriff's Office spokeswoman Casey Roebuck says authorities responded after a man called 911 Sunday night, saying he had been shot multiple times. When officers responded, they found two adult women and one adult man dead from gunshot wounds, along with the injured man.

Roebuck says the man is being treated at a hospital for multiple gunshot wounds.

According to the Tulsa World , investigators say the quadruple shooting may have been a murder-suicide. Roebuck says police are not searching for a suspect.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  