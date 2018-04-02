Divorced 50 years ago, Kentucky couple is headed down the aisle again

SHARE COPY LINK More Videos Dramatic video shows Utah trooper being hit by a car while helping motorist Pause Students from across the country protest at the March for Our Lives Parkland students take on Washington and gun rights Austin package bombing suspect killed, say police Miami pedestrian bridge collapses with 'multiple' deaths Video captures 14-foot great white shark swimming off Florida coast Michelle Obama meets 2-year-old girl who was awestruck by her portrait 5-year-old skier left dangling from Bear Mountain chair lift Most Americans Want More Gun Control. Why Doesn’t It Happen? Rev. Billy Graham honored by Trump, House & Senate leaders at Capitol Rotunda Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Harold Holland and Lillian Barnes divorced nearly 50 years ago and are remarrying on April 14. This time, they say they're together until "the last mile." ctruman@herald-leader.com

