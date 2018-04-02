Tribes see improvements, hurdles as they charge non-Natives

FILE - In this March 7, 2013, file photo, President Barack Obama greets Our Sisterís Keeper Executive Director Diane Millich, from left, and Tulalip Tribes of Washington State Vice Chairwoman Deborah Parker, after signing the Violence Against Women Act in Washington, D.C. Five years after a federal law gave tribes authority over non-Natives for some domestic violence crimes, public safety advocates say communities are empowered to report wrongdoing and governments are working better together. Manuel Balce Ceneta, File AP Photo