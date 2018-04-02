In Montana, lolling, sleepy bear attracts thousands of views

In this webcam image provided by the National Park Service, a black bear seems reluctant to leave a tree hollow it used as a den this winter in Glacier National Park, Mont. Glacier National Park officials have trained a webcam on the cottonwood tree since they first spotted the bear poking its head out on March 23, 2018, and thousands have been tracking the bear's movements. The camera has captured the bear yawning, lolling about and taking brief forays onto the tree's branches before returning to the comfort of its den. National Park Service via AP)