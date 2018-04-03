FILE - In this Sept. 22, 2017 file photo, Maine Gov. Paul LePage speaks to members of the media before a meeting to discuss health care and tax reform in the Eisenhower Executive Office Building on the White House Complex in Washington. A federal appeals court is set to hear arguments Tuesday, April 3, 2018 in Boston in a lawsuit filed by Maine Democratic House Speaker Mark Eves accusing Republican Maine Gov. Paul LePage of abuse of power and blackmail.
National

Lawyers spar over case accusing Maine governor of blackmail

By ALANNA DURKIN RICHER Associated Press

April 03, 2018 12:06 PM

BOSTON

A lawyer for Republican Maine Gov. Paul LePage has urged a federal appeals court to toss a Democrat's lawsuit accusing him of blackmail.

Attorney Patrick Strawbridge told the 1st U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals on Tuesday that the governor is immune from the legal challenge brought by former House Speaker Mark Eves.

Eves says the governor overstepped his authority when he threatened to withhold state funding to force a charter school operator to rescind a job offer to Eves.

Eves' attorney, David Webbert, told the court that no "reasonable" official could think that the job would be subject to a "political loyalty requirement."

Eves said after the hearing that the court must set a precedent to prevent something like this from happening again.

Eves also is running for Maine governor.

