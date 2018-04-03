Police: Phoenix mother uses stun gun to wake son for church

This undated booking photo provided by the Maricopa County Sheriff shows Sharron Dobbins who was arrested on suspicion of child abuse Sunday, April 1, 2018, after her 17-year-old son alerted authorities. Authorities say the Phoenix woman shocked her teenage son with a stun gun to wake him for church services on Easter. According to police documents, the teen did not complain of any pain but told police he had two small bumps on his leg where he was shocked. Maricopa County Sheriff via AP)