Student records middle school teacher ranting to students about Trump campaign slogan

A Georgia school district is in hot water after a middle school student recorded her teacher giving a 15-minute speech condemning President Donald Trump’s “Make America Great Again” campaign slogan and challenging her class to name a time when America was great.
Student Josie Orihuela of Hampton Middle School recorded the speech in early February. In the video, a woman identified in reports as sixth-grade teacher Johnetta Benton begins talking about President Trump’s campaign slogan and speculating about what time period he means when he says “Make America Great Again.”
“When my president says let’s make America great again, when was he talking about? He must be talking about when it was great for Europeans. Because when it comes to minorities, America has never been great for minorities,” she says in the recording, which was posted to YouTube.
In the recoding, she says Trump plans to “stop immigration,” then talks about how America received the Statue of Liberty from France. “If our country is built on people coming over to freedom why does he want to stop it?” she asks the class, to silence.
“America is the greatest it’s ever been right now,” she says later in the recording. “We’ve had great moments where lots of things have been changed,” she said. “We’ve made a lot of progress. I would say instead of saying going back, or ‘let’s make it great again,’ I would say, ‘let’s make it even better.’ ”
A student responds later in the recording, saying the President was referring to a time before illegal immigrants were coming to America. “You got to understand that you, you, you all of you, you are all illegal immigrants,” an adult male voice responds. Later, the teacher says again, “Unless you’re a Native American ... we’re all immigrants.”
Orihuela’s father Wayne Huff told the South Metro Neighbor the teacher’s speech was “profiling” the class by saying they were all immigrants, and that Orihuela has Hispanic and Cherokee heritage.
“She was solely judging my daughter on the fact that she’s a blonde-haired white kid,” he told the paper. “Nothing else but that is how she was making these judgments when she’s looking around this classroom at those kids. That bothered me more than anything.”
Orihuela told Fox and Friends the teacher had started showing a film for the first day of Black History Month, but paused it and began talking about Donald Trump’s slogan.
“The hardest thing to hear was that she told me, like personally, she looked directly at me, and like said ‘You killed millions of my people’ and then that was probably the part that hurt me the most because I knew I didn't, but then when she says that I’m like ‘Oh, my God. What’s wrong with me?,” Orihuela told Fox 5.
Orihuela has since transferred out of the district, reported the South Metro Neighbor.
This sixth grader recorded her teacher’s now viral anti-Trump rant. She says she’s disappointed her teacher would use her platform knowing she has an influence on students. pic.twitter.com/4cGj8dQFhe— FOX & friends (@foxandfriends) March 31, 2018
A spokesperson for Henry County Schools told the South Metro Neighbor that Henry County Schools “will not tolerate the infusion of political bias into classroom lessons” and that “appropriate action was taken.”
It’s the second incident to happen in the school in recent months. In late March, Blue Lives Matter reported that a seventh grade social studies teacher required students to write a letter to Congress pressuring lawmakers to pass gun control legislation.
Other schools and teachers have found themselves treading the line between school and politics before. Another Georgia teacher resigned in 2017 after asking a student to remove a shirt with Donald Trump’s campaign slogan on it, and a California teacher was fired in March after calling military members the “lowest of the low.”
