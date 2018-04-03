Manhunt on for Phoenix man in girlfriend's San Diego killing

This undated photo provided by the U.S. Marshall Service shows Raymond McLeod. Authorities are seeking the public's help in locating McLeod who is wanted for the murder of his girlfriend Krystal Mitchell, who was found dead in a San Diego condo on June 10, 2016. Police believe McLeod went to Mexico and could now be in Belize. An $11,000 reward is being offered for information leading to McLeod, a former Marine described as armed and dangerous. U.S. Marshall Service via AP)