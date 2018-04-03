3 former US Army soldiers go on trial in contract killing

FILE - In this Sept. 26, 2013 file photo, Joseph Hunter, second from left, a former U.S. Army sniper who became a private mercenary, is in the custody of Thai police commandos after being arrested in Bangkok, Thailand. Hunter, already serving a 20 year term for plotting to kill a DEA agent, goes on trial in New York at the U.S. District Court in Manhattan on Tuesday, April 3, 2018, on charges that he plotted to assassinate a real-estate agent for an international crime boss. Sakchai Lalit, File AP Photo