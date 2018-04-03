The Latest: Police group calls use-of-force bill 'dangerous'

FILE - In this March 29, 2018, file photo, helmet-clad Sacramento Police officers stand near the entrance to the Golden 1 Center, before the Sacramento Kings host the Indiana Pacers in an NBA basketball game, in Sacramento, Calif. Recent demonstrations held outside the arena against the police shooting of Stephon Clark, who was unarmed, caused the lockdown of the building leaving thousands of ticket holders unable to attend some recent games. Sacramento Police Chief Daniel Hahn, the city's first black police chief, is an unlikely officer, growing up in a tough neighborhood of California's capital city and having his own early run-ins with police. He is struggling to find the right balance of reforms after the fatal shooting of Clark by his officers. Rich Pedroncelli, File AP Photo