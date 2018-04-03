Gunshots were heard being fired at the Youtube office in San Bruno, California. Videos on social media have showed employees fleeing the area while the police keep the campus on lockdown. Credit: Semir Velikarnadsky via Storyful
Shots fired at YouTube headquarters in California with reports of multiple injuries

By Don Sweeney

dsweeney@sacbee.com

April 03, 2018 04:25 PM

Shots were fired Tuesday at YouTube headquarters in San Bruno, California, with city officials and police confirming reports of an active shooter at the campus and hospitals preparing for multiple shooting victims.

San Bruno City Manager Connie Jackson confirmed to The Huffington Post that the San Francisco-area city has received reports of shots fired at the YouTube offices.

“We have multiple 911 reports of shots fired at 901 Cherry, which is the YouTube headquarters,” Jackson told the site. “Police and fire are responding.”

San Bruno police confirmed they are responding to an active shooter situation and asked people to stay away from the address.

The San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office confirmed an active shooter situation on the campus, where about 1,700 people work, reported KGO.

KTVU reported that multiple people are being treated for shooting injuries at a San Francisco hospital. A spokesperson for Zuckerberg San Francisco General Hospital confirmed the hospital is receiving shooting victims, KGO reported, and said patients also are being sent to other area hospitals.

A CNN reporter posted on Twitter that a Stanford Hospital spokeswoman says four to five patients are en route to that hospital, but would not provide details on their injuries or condition.

TV helicopter video shows officers patting down people grouped outside a building and police vehicles surrounding the area, reported The Associated Press. San Bruno police said they could not provide more information.

Google also tweeted about the situation.

Press secretary Sarah Sanders said President Donald Trump has been briefed on the YouTube incident and White House officials are "monitoring the ongoing situation," reported CBS News

This is a breaking news report and will be updated.

