10 Things to Know for Wednesday

Ultra-right activists hold their party flags as they attend a rally against tycoons in national politics and economy in central Kiev, Ukraine, Tuesday, April 3, 2018. For decades after World War II, racist, extremist and anti-Semitic views were considered taboo in public life, strictly confined to the far-right fringes. Today they are openly expressed by mainstream political leaders in parts of Central and Eastern Europe, part of a global populist surge in the face of globalization and mass migration. Efrem Lukatsky AP Photo